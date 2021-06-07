Blues rocker Joe Bonamassa returning to Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Joe Bonamassa has announced a return to the road with a 33-date tour that will visit Fort Wayne later this year.

The blues rocker will perform at the Embassy Theatre on on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The Embassy in a press release called Bonamassa “one of today’s top live performers and a favorite of music lovers worldwide. Guitar World Magazine called him “the world’s biggest blues guitarist.”

Tickets for Bonamassa’s Embassy Theatre show can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260.424.5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.