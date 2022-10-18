FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy Theatre and Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced Friday that Blues legend Buddy Guy will perform at the Embassy as part of his farewell tour.

Guy’s tour will bring him to Fort Wayne on Feb. 23, 2023.

Throughout his career, Guy, 86, has garnered eight Grammy awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys in 2015 and a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

At the end of this tour, Guy will no longer do extensive tours.

Guy’s stop in Fort Wayne will feature special guests Ally Venable and Eric Gales.

Tickets go on sale to the public Oct. 21.