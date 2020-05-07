Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium rescheduled to 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) Billy Joel had been scheduled to perform at Notre Dame Stadium on June 20, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, concert organizers have moved it to June 26, 2021.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 concert will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticketmaster will contact via email all who purchased tickets with refund options for those unable to attend next year. Ticket holders will have 30 days to respond.

According to information posted on Notre Dame Events website, refunds will be honored for this rescheduled event within a 30-day window, a refund link will be visible under the event in your Ticketmaster account. Ticket holders will receive an email from Ticketmaster advising them that refunds will be available for a 30-day window, with instructions on how to secure their refund. Refunds will be issued for the ticket price plus applicable service charges. The cost of UPS shipping and merchandise will not be refunded.

The George Strait with Special Guests Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne concert at Notre Dame Stadium is still scheduled for August 15.