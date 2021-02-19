Bill O’Reilly Show at Embassy Theatre canceled due to COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As a result of COVID-19, the Embassy Theatre said the Bill O’Reilly team has made the decision to cancel the upcoming show that was scheduled for May 8 at 7 p.m.

“As the Embassy moved through the pandemic, staff appreciated the public’s patience as this event was rescheduled twice. The organization sincerely hopes that it can avoid postponements like this as the city reaches the other side of the pandemic. O’Reilly’s team will look at relaunching the tour once there is more certainty in the marketplace,” the theatre said.

The Embassy said refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase. Embassy Theatre or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit card will be digitally refunded. Refund requests could take up to a month to process. If patrons purchased tickets with cash or gift card, they are asked to call the theatre at 260-424-5665. The Embassy said it cannot refund tickets that were purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers.

The Embassy said staff is available to answer questions. Visit fwembassytheatre.org or call the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260-424-5665. The team apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Current box office hours are:

Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6.p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The theatre said the box office lobby has reopened to the public. Social distancing and face coverings are required and safety measures have been put into place to help reduce the exposure to COVID-19.