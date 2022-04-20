FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Middle Waves Music Festival will return in 2022 with an eclectic lineup of performers.

The festival, set for June 18 and 19 at the Foellinger Theatre campus in Franke Park, will feature 15 performers across various genres. Organizers announced the festival’s lineup on Wednesday.

The headliners: rapper Big Boi of the Atlanta hip hop duo Outkast (Friday night) and indie rockers Young the Giant (Saturday night). Several local and regional bands are also booked.

“We’ve always been committed to bringing incredible music from a variety of genres to provide something for everyone,” said Beth McAvoy, festival co-chair. “Our booking team does a great job of identifying talent. For example, we had Lizzo in 2018!”

Middle Waves said additional performers would be announced “in the coming weeks.”

FULL LINEUP:

YOUNG THE GIANT

Middle Waves on Young the Giant: Young the Giant first broke through with their 2010 self-titled debut album, which featured the RIAA-gold certified hits, “My Body” and “Cough Syrup.” They’ve had commercial and critical success prompting The New York Times to call [Lead singer Sameer Gadhia] “one of the great contemporary rock voices.” Young the Giant has sold out performances at historic venues such as Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, The Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, and more. They have become a mainstay at high profile festivals such as Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Governor’s Ball among others.

BIG BOI

Middle Waves on Big Boi: Rapper, songwriter and producer Big Boi (is) best known for being a member of American hip hop duo Outkast alongside André 3000. Big Boi, a six-time Grammy Award winner, has also fledged a prolific solo career. He released the album Big Sleepover with veteran singer-songwriter and producer Sleepy Brown at the end of 2021.

ROSIE

*repeat repeat

Kiwi Jr

Debutants

Necromoon

Thematic

Overlook

Mic strong

Rogues and Bandits

Swimming into View

stay outside

Uncle Muscle

Atomic Sharks

Middle Waves 2022 will be held on the campus of the Foellinger Theatre in Franke Park on June 17 and 18. The festival will feature two paid stages and one free stage.

Tickets are available at MiddleWaves.com.

Middle Waves did not hold a festival in 2019, and it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.