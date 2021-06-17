Big Boi lists Outkast’s Dungeon on Airbnb

Recording artist Big Boi, one half of the Grammy-winning hip hop duo Outkast, has joined forces with Airbnb to offer a unique stay in “The Dungeon,” the Atlanta home where he and fellow members Dungeon Family music collective wrote their first songs.

The unassuming one level home would birth a southern hip hop movement in the early 1990s. Now, and overnight stay on the hip hop hallowed ground is up for grabs via Airbnb.

Big Boi gave The Associated Press and exclusive tour before the home he now owns was listed on Airbnb. Platinum-selling albums adorn the walls and wallpaper bears the image of the Outkast duo, Big Bio and Andre “3000” Benjamin.

“It’s definitely up to Airbnb standards. They, you know, I wanted to keep it, you know, keep the integrity of the house but at the same time put a twist to it and update it a little bit. So, you can see from the wallpaper to all the little details they did a great job and, you know, I think whoever comes in here first is gonna be amazed,” Big Boi told The AP.

The infamous dungeon, a small basement where hits from the album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” were penned, remains intact. Big Boi says he won’t allow too many alterations to that special place.

“This is the dungeon. This is where we wrote and Organized Noize produced all the music that we started with from “Southernplayalistic” to Goodie Mob’s “Cell Therapy” and you would have Rico, Ray or Pat right here manning the drum machines. Then you have Outkast, Goodie Mob, Big Rube, chairs here, everybody three or four people on the stairs with their passes, writing, trying to create and this is the holy ground, you know? Underneath this platic tarp is red clay. That’s red clay. We used to have dusty records and dirty ass beats,” Big Boi said.