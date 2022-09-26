BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – (CBS) In a white-glove event where every item was sold, an acclaimed auction house held a three-day auction featuring a line-up of Betty White memorabilia that brought in a grand total of $4 million.

Julien’s Auctions held the event, “Property from the Life and Career of Betty White”, from Friday to Sunday. It featured over 1,600 lots with memorabilia, wardrobe, art, jewelry and more from the legendary and beloved pop culture icon.

With a final statistic of $4 million, the auction far exceeded its original estimate of bringing in between $400,000 to $600,000. The auction was in front of a live audience in Beverly Hills and online with thousands of bidders, fans and collectors from around the world participating.

At the centerpiece, Julien’s Auctions presented a number of iconic items from the hit television show The Golden Girls. A director’s chair used by White during the show’s production sold for an incredible $76,800, 76 times its original estimate of $1,000.

Other items sold related to the show included: a silky lavender dress with artistic white dots worn by White in 1986 publicity images, sold for an impressive $32,000, 53 times its original estimate of $600; White’s personal collection of teleplay scripts sold for impressive amounts including teleplays for the pilot and final episodes of The Golden Girls, which sold for $57,600 and $51,200 per lot; a black wool and leather cast varsity jacket monogrammed “Betty” and “The Golden Girls,” sold for an impressive $11,520; a pair of teleplays for the two-part series finale of The Golden Girls sold for $22,400; an ivory knit sweater that reads “St. Olafants” featuring elephants sold for $12,800; a first draft teleplay of the pilot for The Golden Girls, which brought in a staggering $12,800; a cream woven enamel ring and a pair of matching ear clips worn on The Golden Girls, which sold for $12,800 and more.

An impressive assortment of items from her homes, including furniture, artwork, collectibles, decorations, personal wardrobe and more were also top highlights, including: the sunny yellow-painted front door from White’s longtime Brentwood residence sold for an incredible $10,000; a circa 1950s oil painting of White wearing a red and white dress and opera gloves sold for $43,750; “Waiting For His Master,” King Charles Spaniel painting by Sir Henry Edwin Landseer sold for $22,400; “Leopard Watching Game from the Limb of a Tree (Serengeti),” painted by Gary Swanson sold for $19,200; a large and beautiful decorative needlepoint wall hanging of exotic birds and butterflies brought in $22,400; a vintage sapphire and diamond nest ring sold for $11,520; a sapphire and diamond pendant necklace worn on The Mary Tyler Moore Show sold for an astounding $35,200, 35 times its original estimate and more. White’s gold and diamond wedding ring worn throughout her marriage to Allen Ludden brought in $25,600.

A collection of awards from her distinguished career included: a Disney Legends Award presented to White in 2009 sold for $19,200; a framed plaque of White’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame sold for $16,000; a TV Land Pop Culture Award received by White in 2008 brought an amazing $10,240; an American Comedy award for “Funniest Female in a Television Series” sold for $16,000; a James Herriot Award presented to her by the Humane Society in 1988 brought $11,520 and more.

“You would be hard-pressed to find an individual as iconic and well-loved as Betty White, whose impact is absolutely multi-generational,” said Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien’s Auctions. “This auction represented a collection unlike anything we have ever seen before which brought in record-breaking results and thousands of her most loyal fans from all over the world who participated. Julien’s Auctions is so honored to have shared this collection with the world, and to have paid tribute to this American pop culture legend during this three-day celebration.”