FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer is scheduled to perform at the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne on November 13 of this year.

Bert’s new stand-up special “Hey Big Boy” as well as “Secret Time” and “The Machine” are currently streaming globally on Netflix. Bert recently debuted his new Netflix docu-series “The Cabin,” which shot straight to the top 10 within 24 hours and was the most-watched unscripted series on the

platform the week it premiered.

Member pre-sale will begin Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $96.25, $76.25, $56.25 & $36.25 (plus applicable fees) and can be purchased at

ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260.424.5665) at 125 W. Jefferson

Blvd., Fort Wayne on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10 a.m.