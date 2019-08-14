Ben Folds to play The Clyde in October

Ben Folds arrives at the 3rd Annual Beyond Hunger “A Place At The Table” Gala on Friday, Aug. 22, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Clyde Theater announced Wednesday that Ben Folds will perform there on Friday, October 18, 2019. Tickets for Ben Folds and a Piano will go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m.

According to a press release from The Clyde, Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of his generation. He’s created an enormous body of music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums and numerous collaborative records.

For more than a decade, he’s performed with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras and in 2017 was named the first-ever Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center. He continues to perform with orchestras, as well as solo touring, delivering a high-energy rock show with the intimacy of a solo piano performance.

He also spent five seasons as a judge on NBC’s critically-acclaimed a cappella show “The Sing Off.”

Reserved tickets are $69.50, $59.50, $52.50 and $39.50.

Tickets can be bought online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.