‘Bad to the Bone’ concert announcement; George Thorogood to play the Foellinger Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Since bursting onto the rock music scene in 1975, George Thorogood & the Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums on on August 20, the band is scheduled to play at the Foellinger Theatre in Fort Wayne.

Thorogood’s catalog of hits includes “Get A Haircut”, “I Drink Alone”, “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”, “Move It On Over” and “Bad To The Bone”.

Tickets are available to the general public this Friday, June 25 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Presales start Wednesday, June 23 at 10am with code SUMMER.

“If you’re content, you may as well be dead.” according to George. “I think everyone has thoughts about retiring, but the phone keeps ringing. You want me and The Destroyers to come to your town, set up our gear, wear some badass clothes and play ‘Who Do You Love?’ End of conversation. Let’s rock!”