Bachman Cummings August concert rescheduled for September; BOGO deal offered through July 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Legendary Canadian musicians and songwriters Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings is bring their reunion tour to Foellinger Theatre on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. after the original Aug. 12 date was postponed due to the extended closing of the Canadian border.

. The Foellinger Theatre said Bachman and Cummings will perform the songs they co-wrote and made famous with The Guess Who and Bachman Turner Overdrive. Their songs include: “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “Undun,” “No Time,” “American Woman,” “No Sugar Tonight,” “Clap For The Wolfman,” “Let It Ride,” “Takin’ Care Of Business,” “Stand Tall,” and many more gold and platinum hits.

Previously purchased tickets will be accepted for this date, but refunds will be available for those who cannot attend. The Foellinger Theatre said customers who purchased tickets at Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, can call the administrative office at 260-427-6000. Ticketmaster will refund all tickets purchased online.

Tickets are still available to purchase online, and the link can be found at FoellingerTheatre.org, or tickets can be purchased in person Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation administrative office, 705 E. State Blvd. Through July 4, bleacher seats can be purchased, “Buy 1, Get 1 Free.” The Foellinger Theatre said customers will need to enter code “BACHMANBOGO” to take advantage of the discount.

This performance is sponsored by Classic Hits 101.7 and ABC 21.