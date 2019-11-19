‘Baby Shark Live’ coming to the Embassy in 2020

Live Now
Pinkfong and Baby Shark cross a street in Washington, D.C. Pinkfong announced a spring 2020 tour will come to Fort Wayne featuring the global sensation. (Rodney Choice/AP Images for Pinkfong Baby Shark & WowWee)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The viral sensation of Baby Shark is coming to Fort Wayne, and tickets go on sale this week.

The concert tour comes on the heels of a sold-out U.S. tour in the fall of 2019. Fort Wayne will host the event at the Embassy Theatre on April 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available online at TicketMaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, or in person at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy.

The song climbed the Billboard Hot 100 chart up to 32 and had a 17-week-streak in the Top 50. The dance video has more than 3.9 billion views on YouTube, making it the fifth-most viewed video on the entire platform.

More information about the show is available at BabySharkLive.com.

