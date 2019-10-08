Atlanta TV star: $750,000 in jewelry stolen from Lamborghini

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2010 file photo, Grammy award winning artist Clifford “TI” Harris, left, poses for the media with his wife reality star Tameka “Tiny” Harris, right, during an Alzheimers “For the Love of Our Fathers” foundation honoree luncheon at the Luckie Lounge in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gregory Smith, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The reality television star and wife of rapper T.I. says more than $750,000 in jewelry was stolen from her Lamborghini outside an Atlanta bar.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris told Atlanta police she left wedding rings, watches and stud earrings in a blue velour bag on the center console of her 2019 Lamborghini SUV.

Atlanta police investigator James H. White III said Harris told officers she parked her car around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and discovered the items missing about an hour later. A preliminary police report says the estimated value of the stolen items exceeds $750,000.

Officials told WSB-TV that security near the bar didn’t see anything suspicious.

Harris was part of the R&B group Xscape and starred in “The Family Hustle” alongside Clifford “T.I.” Harris.

