Arts United moves ‘Go Live: Spotlight on the Arts’ indoors due to weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Arts United, Fort Wayne Ballet, and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced that the “Go Live: Spotlight on the Arts” event on Saturday will move indoors to the Arts United Center due to the cool temperature and chance of rain. It was originally planned to take place at Freimann Square.

This free community event celebrates the designation of Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a statewide Cultural District and hub for arts and culture in northeast Indiana.

Food trucks will be available on the Arts United Center Plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m. inside the Arts United Center.

Program:

Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra

Fort Wayne Ballet

Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (Orchestra)

Tchaikovsky: Selections from Sleeping Beauty, Act III (Ballet and Orchestra)

Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld (Orchestra)

Copland: Hoe-Down from Rodeo (Orchestra)

Khachaturian: Adagio from Spartacus (Ballet and Orchestra)

Stravinsky: Infernal Dance and Finale from The Firebird (Orchestra)

“Karen Gibbons-Brown and I have put together a program of some of the most colorful, tuneful, and treasured works in the ballet and orchestral repertory. It will be a thrilling evening of great music and visual spectacle with our gorgeous Fort Wayne skyline as a backdrop,” said Caleb Young, guest conductor for engagement for the Philharmonic.

As part of COVID-19 protocol in place in the venue, masks are recommended inside the Arts United Center. Arts United said event staff will encourage space between groups of seating.