In his first interview since his assault and harassment conviction last month, actor Jonathan Majors said he hopes to work in Hollywood again.

“I pray I do, but it’s God’s plan and God’s timing,” Majors said in the interview that aired Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Asked whether he deserves a second chance, he responded: “I think I do. I hope other people think that.”

A New York jury last month found the 34-year-old emerging Hollywood star guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation for a March altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors was acquitted of a different assault charge and aggravated harassment.

Just hours after the verdict, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him from all upcoming projects, according to a person close to the studio who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The superhero studio cast the highly acclaimed Majors as the antagonist Kang the Conqueror, who was to span several films and series. Majors had already appeared in “ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ” and the first two seasons of “Loki.” He was also to star in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” set for release in May 2026, but its future is now unclear. Disney declined to comment on whether it will recast the role of Kang or pivot in a new direction.

Majors said in the interview that he was shocked by the verdict.

“I was absolutely shocked and afraid,” Majors said. “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’”

Majors faces the possibility of up to a year in jail for the assault conviction at his sentencing Feb. 6, though probation or other non-jail sentences also are possible.

The dispute between Majors and Jabbari began in the backseat of a chauffeured car and spilled into the streets of Manhattan. Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer, accused Majors of hitting her in the head with his open hand, twisting her arm behind her back and squeezing her middle finger until it fractured.

“That did not happen,” Majors said in the GMA interview. Asked how Jabbari was injured, Majors responded, “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it.”

Majors’ lawyers alleged at trial that Jabbari flew into a jealous rage after reading a text message — from another woman — on his phone. They said Jabbari had spread a “fantasy” to take down the actor, who was only trying to regain his phone and get away safely.

In the interview, Majors described his injuries as a scratch on his hand and one on his cheek that bled overnight. Surveillance video shows Majors running off with Jabbari chasing him.

“If you watch those videos and you reverse that and you saw a Black man chasing a young white girl down the street screaming and crying, that man is going to be shot and killed in the streets of New York City,” Majors said.

Separate surveillance video shows Majors lifting Jabbari into an SUV.

Majors said he was speaking because he “felt like it was time.”

“A lot has happened in my personal life, in my career, and the culture,” he said. “It’s about responsibility and coming forward and being brave and giving my part of the story.”

In a statement to ABC News, Brittany Henderson, an attorney for Jabbari, said it wasn’t surprising that Majors “continues to take no accountability for his actions” and the timing “demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for his actions.”

Asked if he could relive that night, Majors said he wouldn’t have picked Jabbari up or put her back in the car, or tried to keep her in the car.

“I would’ve gotten out of that car and ran — immediately,” he said.

Majors said he loved Jabbari, but over time it was revealed that their relationship wasn’t healthy. He said he stayed because he was scared and months before the incident there were red flags.

“I should have been brave,” he said. “I should have said, ‘No this isn’t working,’ and I should have walked away and I didn’t.”