Annual list of top baby names released by Social Security

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are “thinking” […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Archie doesn’t make the Top 10 boys’ names in U.S., but don’t count it out in the future.

Social Security released its annual list of top baby names on Friday. For 2018, Emma and Liam were again the most popular names. It’s the second year in a row for Liam, the fifth for Emma.

Of course, the United Kingdom’s newest royal, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was only born Monday. But Social Security says his mom — Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex — seems to have already influenced U.S. parents.

Meghan was the fastest rising girl’s name for 2018, moving from number 1,404 in 2017 to 703. The American actress married Britain’s Prince Harry last year.

Rank Male Name Female Name 1 Liam Emma 2 Noah Olivia 3 William Ava 4 James Isabella 5 Oliver Sophia 6 Benjamin Charlotte 7 Elijah Mia 8 Lucas Amelia 9 Mason Harper 10 Logan Evelyn

The data has not yet been broken out by state, but for 2017 the top 5 male names in Indiana were Oliver, Liam, Elijah, Noah and William.

The top 5 names for girls in Indiana in 2017 were Emma, Olivia, Amelia, Charlotte and Harper.