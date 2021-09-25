Annual Korea Festival promotes diversity and inclusivity in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pop culture made its way to the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne during the annual Korea Festival Saturday.

The cultural festival is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity through the exchange of Korean arts, culture, food, and history in Fort Wayne.

The event, free to the public, was in the theater and McKay Hall at the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In annual tradition, there was even a K-Pop dance competition.

The event had COVID-19 precautions in place, with masks being required indoors and sanitizer available at activity stations.

Visit koreafestival-fw.com for more information.