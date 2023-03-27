WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier contestant on American Idol is returning to his alma mater Thursday for a special performance.

Zachariah Smith, a 2021 graduate of Wabash High School, is performing for students before heading off to Hollywood Week on American Idol. Smith, 19, will also be speaking about his journey from high school to the singing competition.

The event is only for students and staff at Wabash High School.

Smith, who was a Honeywell Media Arts Program student, is also performing Thursday night at the Eagles Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Details are on the website for Honeywell Arts & Entertainment.

Smith is a choir alumnus of the Wabash County Honors Band & Choir, and was among select students in the choir given the opportunity to sing with Foreigner during a performance at the Honeywell Center in 2019, the theater said in a press release.