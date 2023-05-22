WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – An American Idol contestant is coming home to Wabash for a special performance.

Zachariah Smith, 19, made it to the top five in the singing competition this season. The 2021 graduate of Wabash High School will soon rock the stage at the Honeywell Center, singing his new single “American Grace”, as well as covers of songs by Kenny Rogers, the Electric Light Orchestra, Toto, and more.

Smith is performing June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale May 26 at 10 a.m. Find details here.

It’s not Smith’s first time performing on the Honeywell stage, as he was a student in the Honeywell Media Arts Program. He’s also an alumnus of the Wabash County Honors Band & Choir, and was among select students to sing with Foreigner during a performance at Honeywell in 2019, the theater said in a press release.