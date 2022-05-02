FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library has announced the lineup for its popular Rock the Plaza summer concert series.

The library has booked 51 bands to perform Saturday nights from June 4 through Aug. 27 outside the library in downtown Fort Wayne.

Each of the 13 free concerts will run from 6-10 p.m.

Here’s the lineup:

June 4

Gregg Bender Band

Basketcase

Zen BBQ

URB

June 11

Here Nor There

Two Many People

The Humanity

Moser Woods

June 18

Private Education

Justin Bailey

Pete Dio & the Old & Dirty

Alicia Pyle & the Locals

June 25

Grateful Groove

Phil Schurger

Pink Droyd

July 2

Tuesday Atlas

Susan Mae & the New Yesterday

Light Steps

The Illegals

July 9

Disco Curls

Jared Schneider

Bucket List

Taj Maholics

July 16

Pop N Fresh

The Piques

Matthew Sturm Band

Los Galaxy

July 23

Calloused

Lysaght & McRae

The Kickbacks

Craig Guy Band

July 30

Loveseat

Book of Chill

Sunglasses At Night

Kid Gloves

August 6

JD3 & the Jondo Trio

Jill Jugloff

Aphrodite

Dumpy’s Cuzzins

August 13

David Todoran & the Blind Riders

Clinton Kelly

Morning After

Whoa, Man

August 20

Orion’s Belt

Cami Haller Band

Brian Lemert

Phil’s Family Lizard

August 27

906 Band

Open Strings

Sum Mors

AFU

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, chair, or food. Pets are not welcome.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from 816 Pint & Slice.