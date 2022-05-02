FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library has announced the lineup for its popular Rock the Plaza summer concert series.

The library has booked 51 bands to perform Saturday nights from June 4 through Aug. 27 outside the library in downtown Fort Wayne.

Each of the 13 free concerts will run from 6-10 p.m.

Here’s the lineup:

June 4
Gregg Bender Band
Basketcase
Zen BBQ
URB

June 11
Here Nor There
Two Many People
The Humanity
Moser Woods

June 18
Private Education
Justin Bailey
Pete Dio & the Old & Dirty
Alicia Pyle & the Locals

June 25
Grateful Groove
Phil Schurger
Pink Droyd

July 2
Tuesday Atlas
Susan Mae & the New Yesterday
Light Steps
The Illegals

July 9
Disco Curls
Jared Schneider
Bucket List
Taj Maholics

July 16
Pop N Fresh
The Piques
Matthew Sturm Band
Los Galaxy

July 23
Calloused
Lysaght & McRae
The Kickbacks
Craig Guy Band

July 30
Loveseat
Book of Chill
Sunglasses At Night
Kid Gloves

August 6
JD3 & the Jondo Trio
Jill Jugloff
Aphrodite
Dumpy’s Cuzzins

August 13
David Todoran & the Blind Riders
Clinton Kelly
Morning After
Whoa, Man

August 20
Orion’s Belt
Cami Haller Band
Brian Lemert
Phil’s Family Lizard

August 27
906 Band
Open Strings
Sum Mors
AFU

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, chair, or food. Pets are not welcome.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from 816 Pint & Slice.