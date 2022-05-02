FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library has announced the lineup for its popular Rock the Plaza summer concert series.
The library has booked 51 bands to perform Saturday nights from June 4 through Aug. 27 outside the library in downtown Fort Wayne.
Each of the 13 free concerts will run from 6-10 p.m.
Here’s the lineup:
June 4
Gregg Bender Band
Basketcase
Zen BBQ
URB
June 11
Here Nor There
Two Many People
The Humanity
Moser Woods
June 18
Private Education
Justin Bailey
Pete Dio & the Old & Dirty
Alicia Pyle & the Locals
June 25
Grateful Groove
Phil Schurger
Pink Droyd
July 2
Tuesday Atlas
Susan Mae & the New Yesterday
Light Steps
The Illegals
July 9
Disco Curls
Jared Schneider
Bucket List
Taj Maholics
July 16
Pop N Fresh
The Piques
Matthew Sturm Band
Los Galaxy
July 23
Calloused
Lysaght & McRae
The Kickbacks
Craig Guy Band
July 30
Loveseat
Book of Chill
Sunglasses At Night
Kid Gloves
August 6
JD3 & the Jondo Trio
Jill Jugloff
Aphrodite
Dumpy’s Cuzzins
August 13
David Todoran & the Blind Riders
Clinton Kelly
Morning After
Whoa, Man
August 20
Orion’s Belt
Cami Haller Band
Brian Lemert
Phil’s Family Lizard
August 27
906 Band
Open Strings
Sum Mors
AFU
Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, chair, or food. Pets are not welcome.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from 816 Pint & Slice.