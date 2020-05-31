Alicia Keys delivers commencement address to graduates

Alicia Keys’ message to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) class of 2020 was to “be unafraid to be yourself, be unafraid to be different, be unafraid to be completely you.”

The American singer-songwriter, who was the guest speaker at the graduates’ live-stream commencement ceremony on Saturday, sat at her piano for the presentation, playing chords while delivering words of encouragement.

Keys’ speech was listen to by over 3,000 SCAD graduates and their familes around the world.

Hosting the event was actress Rachel Brosnahan.

