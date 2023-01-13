FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Alice Cooper will return to Fort Wayne for a show in May at the Memorial Coliseum.

The rock icon released his latest album in 2021. “Detroit Stories” was inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late sixties.

Cooper’s stage show features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for. Alice Cooper’s Too Close for Comfort 2023 tour presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will stop at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m.