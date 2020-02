FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Air Supply will perform at Fort Wayne’s Foellinger Theatre this summer.

The band behind “All Out of Love” will play at the Foellinger on Sunday, May 31. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com, via phone at 800-982-2787, at FoellingerTheatre.org, or in the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at 705 E. State Blvd.