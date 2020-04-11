‘Air of calmness’ is promised for ‘Killing Eve’ new season

This image released by BBC America shows Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri in a scene from “Killing Eve.” The third season premieres on Sunday. (Laura Radford/BBC America via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — When we last saw the character Eve Polastri, she was crumpled on the stony ground of some ancient Roman ruins.

She had been shot. So the natural question as Season 3 of TV’s “Killing Eve” starts on Sunday is: Is Eve dead?

The answer from the creators of the hit series is a resounding: “Are you kidding?”

Eve may not be dead, but she’s keeping a low profile when season 3 kicks off on BBC America and AMC. Jodie Comer, who won an Emmy Award for playing the assassin Villanelle, says the action picks up six months after the shooting in Rome.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.