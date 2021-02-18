After pandemic postpones 150th anniversary celebration, Cedar Point announces 2021 plans

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) Cedar Point had planned to celebrate the amusement park’s 150th anniversary in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced its postponement. On Thursday the park announced its plans for the 2021 season which will start on Friday, May 14 with the Frontier Festival.

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 29. Its full operating calendar, along with additional COVID-19 safety information, will be released in the coming months.

The following list of events was provided by Cedar Point:

Snake River Expedition

Parents, kids, grandparents and thrill-seekers alike can join the mission to smuggle valuable goods around Adventure Island on the new Snake River Expedition river boat ride. Riders will be immersed in a journey that will have them performing secret tasks, encountering surprises along the way and avoiding “danger” around every bend. Tours on Snake River Expedition are led by a cast of live characters with animated scenes and special effects to enhance the experience. Guests will also see nods to Cedar Point’s past attractions like the Western Cruise and Paddlewheel Excursions boat rides.

Snake River Expedition is scheduled to open on May 29 and will be in operation through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

150th Anniversary Celebration

The heart of the summer will heat up with the continuation of Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary celebration. The centerpiece will be the Celebrate 150 Spectacular parade and nighttime party, with larger-than-life floats (some more than two stories tall) that depict moments in the park’s rich history, talented dancers, acrobats and performers, a high-energy soundtrack and a grand finale like no other.

Special commemorative merchandise will also be available during the celebration, including limited-edition buttons, collectable pins, 150th anniversary logo items, books and more.

New food options are set to debut, including C.P. Juice Co., featuring unique fruit-shaped drink cups that are a nod to the very same products served in the park years ago. The Taste of the Point food tour will also be offered, allowing guests to sample some of the park’s most famous fare, including new Cedar Point favorites.

The 150th Anniversary celebration will take place daily June 26 through Aug. 15.

Ticket of a Lifetime

This summer, guests will have their final chances to win a Cedar Point Ticket of a Lifetime, an exclusive ticket that affords each winner (along with three guests) free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark for the rest of their lives.

Guests will have a chance to win one each day by scanning their mobile device at the throwback Courtesy Corps guest information kiosks throughout the park. Each day, guests who register will have five chances to win the Ticket of a Lifetime. They’ll also have the chance to be one of 150 winners per day to receive an upgrade to the CP 150 VIP Club, giving them access to two exclusive VIP areas, several one-time Fast Lane passes, VIP viewing of the parade and nighttime party and more. The opportunity for a chance to win a Ticket of a Lifetime each day will be available in the park during the 150th anniversary celebration, June 26 through Aug. 15.

Cedar Point Nights

The summer season culminates with Cedar Point Nights, the park’s nighttime celebration at the place where it all started – the Cedar Point Beach. The annual festival will feature a new “dining in the dark” experience, interactive beach games, fire pits, glow games and decor, live entertainment and the electric nighttime atmosphere of the best rides and roller coasters on the planet.

Cedar Point Nights takes place while the park is in operation Aug. 6 through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

Additional Park Information

The 2021 Cedar Point operating calendar is now live at cedarpoint.com with scheduled dates through Labor Day. Information on the park’s fall season will be announced later.

“Cedar Point will continue to provide safe family fun in 2021, just as it has since its beginning. The entire team is eager to celebrate the park’s postponed 150th anniversary with new entertainment, new dining options, commemorative merchandise, a great new family ride and more,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Safety is always our top priority. In the current environment, our team will continue to carry out our mission of not only safety, but the very reason we’ve been here for more than 150 years – to make people happy.”

Cedar Point continues to monitor the ever-changing conditions surrounding the pandemic and is actively working with health experts and government officials to maintain the highest safety standards for guests and associates. Guests are encouraged to visit cedarpoint.com for the latest updates on requirements, policies and safety protocols for the 2021 season, as these guidelines may be revised prior to opening day.