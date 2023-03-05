FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the minds behind “White Chicks” and the first two movies in the “Scary Movie” franchise will soon be making his way to Fort Wayne.

Actor and comedian Shawn Wayans will be performing four shows across two nights at Summit City Comedy Club on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25.

The shows on both nights will each start at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and tickets range from $30 to $45.

All shows have an age limit of 18 and up, and Summit City Comedy Club implements a two-item minimum policy during their shows.

One of Wayans’ first notable roles saw him feature in episodes of “In Living Color,” a sketch comedy television series created by his older brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans.

Wayans later went on to co-write and star in notable comedy films alongside his younger brother, Marlon Wayans, including “Scary Movie,” “Scary Movie 2,” “White Chicks” and “Don’t be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.”