FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fans of “The Office” and the two “Anchorman” films will soon have the chance to watch live stand-up shows from a notable figure in both projects in Fort Wayne.

Starting May 4, actor and comedian David Koechner will perform five shows over three days at Summit City Comedy Club on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

In addition to the stand-up shows, Koechner will participate in “The Office Trivia with ‘Todd Packer,'” a special trivia show that will happen before the stand-up shows on Saturday, May 6.

Showtimes

– Thursday, May 4: 7:30 p.m.

– Friday, May 5: 7:30 p.m. & 10:15 p.m.

– Saturday, May 6: 4:30 p.m. (trivia show), 7:00 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Tickets for Thursday’s show range from $22 to $30, and tickets for the weekend shows range from $25 to $33.

Summit City Comedy Club requires a two-item minimum for their shows, and those who are interested in attending must be at least 18 years old.