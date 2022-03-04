FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Action sports show Nitro Circus has announced a tour stop in Fort Wayne.

The “thrill-loving hellraisers” will bring their All-New Tour: Good, Bad & Rad tour to Parkview Field on July 22. Tickets go on sale March 9.

Nitro Circus promises “an incandescent mix of world’s first tricks, bone-crushing fails and comedic moments” in a “rip-roaring” live show that is “driven by unbelievable content and crazy new contraptions that fuel the sketchy, scary and risky dangers of big-air action sports entertainment.”

The show features three-time X Games gold medalist Ryan “R Willy” Williams, stunt master Dusty Wygle, decorated BMX athlete Kurtis Downs, BMX pro Todd Meyn and rider Josh Roberts, and “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” competitor Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.

Tickets for the show will be available at nitrocircus.com beginning Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m.