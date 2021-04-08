ACD announces free summer concert series

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum (ACD) announced it is partnering with Country Heritage Winery, Mad Anthony’s Brewing Company and the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau to present a series of free outdoor concerts.

ACD said the monthly concerts will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month from April through August from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on the ACD campus with music starting at 6 p.m.

The first concert will be held on April 22 and features Whoa, Man!, a group out of Fort Wayne, headed by long-time area musician, Sunny Taylor.

“Whoa, Man! celebrates iconic women of rock who have influenced generations. Three alternating female vocalists, backed by a tight group of A-list players, deliver an outstanding show,” ACD said.

The Classic Car Concert Series music line-up also includes:

Addison Agen on May 27

Night to Remember on June 24

The Hubie Ashcraft Band on July 29

Auburn’s own Big Caddy Daddy on August 26

“We have been looking forward to bringing outdoor events back to Northeast Indiana for over a year now. We believe that the Classic Car Concert Series will provide a safe and enjoyable environment for the public to get back out and enjoy the summer weather in the community,” said Walter Fisher, Marketing Manager for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.

ACD said craft beer and wine will be available for sale from concert sponsors and food will be available from Shigs in Pit. Attendees are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs to the event.

For more information and details visit www.automobilemuseum.org or the ACD Facebook page.