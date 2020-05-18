A homebound Penn & Teller make magic for us during lockdown

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This combination of photos released by The CW shows magicians Penn Jillette, left, and Raymond Teller during their upcoming special “Penn & Teller: Try This at Home,” created and filmed entirely by the homebound magicians and their friends. (The CW via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The magicians Penn & Teller hope to pull off a heck of a trick on Monday by making fears of the coronavirus disappear, at least for an hour.

The duo star in the CW’s new “Penn & Teller: Try This at Home,” created and filmed entirely by the homebound magicians and their friends.

The special’s name is a riff off the title of a TV special they did years ago,  “Don’t Try This at Home.”

This time they want the audience to try the tricks on their families and maybe amuse delivery people.

“Penn & Teller: Try This at Home” airs Monday at 8 p.m. on the CW.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss