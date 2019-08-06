A Day to Remember to play the Coliseum in November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The band A Day to Remember has announced tour dates for 2019 which includes a stop at the Memorial Coliseum on November 14.

Special guests for the show include I Prevail and Beartooth.

Tickets for the Fort Wayne concert will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 9 at 10 am local time. Tickets will be available at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com and via the TM Mobile App.

Venue presale will allow fans to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, August 8 at 10 am through 10 pm.

According to a news release detailing the tour stop, A Day To Remember’s releases have hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock, Indie and/or Alternative Charts, and they’ve sold more than a million units, racked up over 400 million Spotify streams and 500 million YouTube views.