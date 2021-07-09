6 performances added to 2021-2022 Honeywell Arts & Entertainment lineup

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment has added six live performances to the 2021-2022 live entertainment lineup at the Honeywell Center and Eagles Theatre.

Honeywell Center performances include:

Melissa Etheridge – Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., Honeywell Center Ford Theater

Photo courtesy of Honeywell Arts and Entertainment

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed, self-titled debut album. She hit her stride in 1993 with Yes I Am, her fourth album which featured the hits “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.” Etheridge’s latest album, One Way Out, will be released in September, just in time for her fall tour.

Most seats $39 and $62. Limited premium seating $129.

The Music of Boston and Journey with Boston Singer Tommy DeCarlo + American Idol’s Rudy Cardenas – Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., Honeywell Center Ford Theater

Photo courtesy of Honeywell Arts and Entertainment

Start the evening with The Music of Journey featuring Rudy Cardenas of American Idol. Then Tommy DeCarlo, singer of legendary band Boston since 2007, will take the stage for a full set of Boston classics from the 70s and 80s.

Most seats $29 and $39. Limited premium seating $75.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze – Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Honeywell Center Ford Theater

Photo courtesy of Honeywell Arts and Entertainment

Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in this popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.

Seats at $20, $35 and $45

Christmas Madrigal Dinner Theater – Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., Honeywell Center Legacy Hall

Photo courtesy of Honeywell Arts and Entertainment

The Lord and Lady of Honeywell Manor invite you to partake in a festive holiday celebration, this year with an entirely NEW SCRIPT! Dine amongst royalty with a delicious feast accompanied by live comedy, music, and entertainment. Wear your finest period clothing to participate in the costume contest, a new addition this year! You will be entertained by their majesties’ singers, performers, and of course, the jester. This performance is presented by Wabash Area Community Theater.

$49 per person, includes dinner and entertainment

Church Basement Ladies: 20th Anniversary Tour – Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Honeywell Center Ford Theater

Photo courtesy of Honeywell Arts and Entertainment

Join us as we celebrate 20 years of the church basement kitchen and the women who work there! From the elderly matriarch to the young bride-to-be, the ladies handle a Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser, and a steaming hot July wedding. They stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young, and keep the Pastor on course in this comedy musical.

All seats $35

Eagles Theatre performance:

Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas – Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., Eagles Theatre

Photo courtesy of Honeywell Arts and Entertainment

Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman is back and will be taking the country by storm this holiday season with his annual holiday tour “The Gift of Christmas.” Enjoy a LIVE concert experience that blends yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own hit songs such as “The Gift,” “Sending You A Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes,” and “If You Believe.”

Most seats $29, $39; Limited premium seating $69.

Tickets can be purchased starting July 16 at 10 a.m. at HoneywellArts.org or by calling the Honeywell Box Office at 260-563-1102.