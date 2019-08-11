$43.8 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot hit Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Do you play the Hoosier Lottery? Well, you should check your ticket carefully because one ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s estimated $43.8 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jay C Plus located at 389 Old Capitol Plaza NW, Corydon. Saturday’s winning Hoosier Lotto numbers are 4-5-7-12-15-35.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Hoosier Lotto jackpot odds are 1 in 9,366,819. Overall Odds are 1 in 6.