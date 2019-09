2nd man arrested as result of Mac Miller death investigation

FILE – In this July 13, 2013, file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Arizona man has become the second person arrested on drug charges in the investigation of the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, authorities said.

Ryan Reavis, 36, was charged in Mohave County court with possession of marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia; weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor; manufacture of a prohibited weapon and engaging in fraudulent schemes, Lake Havasu City police said in a statement Tuesday.

Reavis was being held on $50,000 bail. He has not entered a plea, and police did not know if he has hired an attorney who could be asked for comment.

Police gave no details on the connection but said the arrest emerged from the investigation into the accidental overdose death of Miller, who died one year ago in his Los Angeles home at age 26 from a combination of cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid fentanyl , authorities said.

On Monday, local authorities and agents from the FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency served a search warrant at Reavis’ home, police said.

There they found and seized prescription pills, marijuana, a doctor’s prescription pad, a pistol and two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor similar to a silencer and large amounts of ammunition, police said.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, was charged in federal court on Sept. 4 with selling drugs to Miller shortly before his death. He has not yet entered a plea in the case, and his attorney has declined comment. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 10.

Neither Reavis nor Pettit has been directly charged with causing Miller’s death.

A Pittsburgh native whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick, Miller’s rhymes included frank discussion of his depression and drug use, earning him fans among some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

He was also in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier in 2018. After his death she posted an affectionate video of him on her Instagram page and released a song, “Thank U Next,” that lovingly mentioned him.

Miller is the latest musician whose death has been linked in recent years to a national wave of opioid abuse and overdoses. Prince died in 2016 when he took counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that looked like a generic version of the painkiller Vicodin.

Matthew Roberts, guitarist for the band 3 Doors Down, also died of an overdose in 2016, and had fentanyl and hydrocodone in his system.

This story has been corrected to show the name of the city is Lake Havasu City, not Havasu City.

