148 million expected to shop on ‘Super Saturday’

(CNN WIRE) — This year will put the super in “Super Saturday.”

December 21 is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year, even beating out Black Friday crowds.

The National Retail Federation reports in a new survey that about 147.8 million people are expected to shop. That is up from 134.3 million people in 2018.

This shopping holiday is all about getting last-minute holiday gifts. It is also known as “Panic Saturday”

Cheap Black Friday-like prices are not super likely, but that is the gamble when shopping so close to Christmas day.

Some stores will even have extended hours on Saturday. Check with stores near you to confirm hours.