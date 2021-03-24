13-24 Drive In announces 2 new May shows

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — The 13-24 Drive In has announced two new shows in May: Here Come the Mummies and FireHouse with Special Guest Kip Winger. Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m.

Here Come the Mummies – May 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Here Come the Mummies (Photo courtesy of the 13-24 Drive In)

“Some say that Here Come the Mummies were cursed by a great Pharaoh. Others say they are award-winning musicians that prefer to keep their identities under wraps. Regardless, their mysterious personas and unrelenting live show will bend your brain and melt your face!” the press release said.

Tickets are sold on a per-vehicle basis allowing for admission of up to six guests, the press release said. Price is determined by row at $99, $149, $199 and $279.

FireHouse with Special Guest Kip Winger – May 22 at 8:30 p.m.

Rock legends FireHouse will play their 30th Anniversary Tour featuring their self-titled debut album in its entirety featuring hits “Don’t Treat Me Bad,” “All She Wrote” and “Love of a Lifetime,” the press release said. This live, full-band, outdoor concert will include an exceptional 45-minute acoustic set from special guest Kip Winger, known for “Seventeen,” “Madalaine,” and “Headed for a Heartbreak.”

Tickets are sold on a per-vehicle basis allowing for admission of up to six guests, the press release said. Price is determined by row at $99, $149, $229, $279 and $399.

For the viewing benefit of all guests, no vehicles will be allowed in the first three rows and designated parking will be close by for those guests, the press release said. In addition to live, in-person shows at the 13-24 Drive In, a live concert feed will be projected onto the drive-in screen behind the music stage.

The 13-24 Drive In concert lineup also includes The Allman Betts Band on Thursday, April 22, Chris Janson on Saturday, April 24, Casting Crowns on Friday, May 7, and Travis Tritt on Friday, May 21. Tickets to these shows can be found via HoneywellArts.org.

Live shows at the 13-24 Drive In are entertainment offerings provided by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment.