NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly five months after a “devastating” fire, a popular New Haven restaurant and bar is set to reopen.

Rack & Helen’s said in a Facebook post Friday that it will reopen for business Tuesday.

It was June 20 when fire crews responded to a structure fire at the establishment at 525 Broadway St. in downtown New Haven.

Firefighters battled the blaze from inside and outside the building. It took an hour to get the flames under control.

No injuries were reported, but the fire ravaged the restaurant.

After months of work to rebuild, Rack & Helen’s is ready to rise from the ashes.

In the Facebook post, Rack & Helen’s said guests can expect “a fresh new look” but still “the same inviting establishment all of you have come to love over the years.”

“We got knocked down, but we believe how we choose to get back up is what defines us,” the post read. “We look forward to our future, and strive to be better than ever! We are so excited to see all of you soon!”