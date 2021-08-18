Progressive Dem Morgan Harper enters US Senate race in Ohio

In this photo from March 10, 2020, Morgan Harper, Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District running against Democratic four-term incumbent Joyce Beatty, talks with End the Violence participants at Elite Boxing Gym in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Progressive Morgan Harper is running for U.S. Senate in Ohio.

The 38-year-old Stanford-educated attorney, who began life in foster care, announced her bid Wednesday for the seat held by retiring Republican Rob Portman. She faces 10-term Congressman Tim Ryan in the Democratic primary.

Harper, who is Black, drew national attention last year when she won 32% of the primary vote against veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty in Ohio’s young, diverse 3rd Congressional District.

A former senior policy adviser at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Harper says she can provide the “fresh voice” needed to flip the seat for Democrats.

