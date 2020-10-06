Long lines, wait times as early voting begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Early voting began at the Memorial Coliseum Tuesday morning, and voters showed up in droves.

Some voters in line told WANE 15 they’d waited for more than 2 hours to vote. Lines wrapped around the Coliseum grounds.

Early voting is available at the Memorial Coliseum:

  • Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • Monday, Nov. 2:  8 a.m. – noon

The Allen County Election Board has 15 voting machines available at the Coliseum.

  • Voters wait to vote early at the Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 6, 2020.
