Long lines, wait times as early voting begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Early voting began at the Memorial Coliseum Tuesday morning, and voters showed up in droves.

Some voters in line told WANE 15 they’d waited for more than 2 hours to vote. Lines wrapped around the Coliseum grounds.

Early voting is available at the Memorial Coliseum:

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. – noon

The Allen County Election Board has 15 voting machines available at the Coliseum.