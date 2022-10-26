Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
55°
Fort Wayne
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
Veterans Voices
National/World
Positively Fort Wayne
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
BestReviews
Back to School
BestReviews Daily Deals
WANE Newsletters
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot
Election officials are overworked, underpaid
Live updates: 2022 midterm election results
Powerball: The 9 ways your ticket could be a winner
Video
Live
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Closings Sign-Up Form
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
NFL Draft
Sunday Spotlight
Indianapolis Colts
Comm. Calendar
Living Local 15
Lifestyle
Pet of the Week
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
Horoscopes
Living Local 15
At the Library
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us Information
Report It
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Election Results
Trending Stories
Powerball: The 9 ways your ticket could be a winner
91 years for shooting in the woods
Latest fatal crash victim ID’d
Live updates: 2022 midterm election results
Historic Harvester test track gone, power plant next
Don't Miss
WATCH: FDNY saves woman hanging from burning high-rise
Woman spreads joy with simple sign, simple message
Bodycam footage shows two teens saved by Narcan
Mother’s harrowing RSV story ends with simple lesson
Don’t lick the poison toad, Park Service warns