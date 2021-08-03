Waynedale Baptist Church hosting ‘Back-to-School Fam-Jam’

Back to School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Even with back to school right around the corner, a local church is making sure there is still some summer fun.

On Saturday, August 7th, Waynedale Baptist Church is hosting a Back-to-School Fam-Jam. The event will have a free backpack giveaway. That’s for children in grades K through 5.

Free haircuts will also be given. Free haircuts are open to all grade levels.

Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, games, and a bounce house.

Back-to-School Fam-Jam is happening from 12-3 p.m. at the church, which is located at 633 Lower Huntington Road. Click here to learn more about the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss