Waynedale Baptist Church hosting ‘Back-to-School Fam-Jam’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Even with back to school right around the corner, a local church is making sure there is still some summer fun.

On Saturday, August 7th, Waynedale Baptist Church is hosting a Back-to-School Fam-Jam. The event will have a free backpack giveaway. That’s for children in grades K through 5.

Free haircuts will also be given. Free haircuts are open to all grade levels.

Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, games, and a bounce house.

Back-to-School Fam-Jam is happening from 12-3 p.m. at the church, which is located at 633 Lower Huntington Road. Click here to learn more about the event.