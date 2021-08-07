Waynedale Baptist Church hands out hundreds of backpacks, school supplies ahead of new school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Waynedale Baptist Church is helping families prepare for the new school year.

They expected to hand out 600-700 backpacks with school supplies at their annual Back to School Fam Jam. The event is primarily geared towards families of Maplewood Elementary School, located just a couple of miles away from the church.

Pastor Steve Johnson said the church is always looking for opportunities to give back to the community, they even work it into their budget. He said even the most basic supplies can go a long way.

“One of the things that we’ve learned is a lot of the kids in our community don’t have a lot of the staple things that so many of us take for granted,” said Johnson. “So you know, to have a backpack with some basic school supplies, some disinfectant wipes, some hand sanitizer, some tissue and things like that is a huge, huge blessing to a lot of these kids.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools is set to start the new semester on Monday, August 16.