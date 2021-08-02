Stay safe this school year with tips from the Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – As parents and students prepare to for going back to school, the Indiana State Police has shared tips to help make the school year safe for everyone.
Driving safety tips:
- Always watch for stopped school buses in the morning and afternoon hours.
- Watch for children walking to and from school as well as those waiting at bus stops.
- Always keep your eyes on the road and be patient when driving behind school buses.
School zone driving safety tips:
- Be on the lookout for school zone signals and obey the speed limits.
- When entering a school zone, slow down and obey all traffic laws.
- Always stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.
- Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.
- Be aware of and watch out for children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks, in the streets and in school parking lots.
- Never pass other vehicles while driving in a school zone.
- Never text while driving in a school zone.
- Avoid using a cell phone, unless it is completely hands-free, while driving in a school zone.
Walking to school safety tips:
- Leave home early enough to arrive at least 10 minutes before the school start time.
- Use the same route every day and never use shortcuts.
- Go straight home after school. Do not go anywhere else without permission.
- Always use public sidewalks and streets when walking to school.
- Try and walk to school with other students. There is strength in numbers.
- Teach your children to recognize and obey traffic signals and signs.
- Only cross streets at designated crosswalks.
- Always look both ways before crossing the street.
- Always walk and never run across intersections.
- Don’t talk to strangers. Teach your children to create distance between themselves and anyone who tries to approach or make contact with them.
- If a stranger does approach your child, make sure they know to immediately report the incident to you or a teacher.
- Teach your children to never get into a vehicle with anyone – even if they know them – without your permission.
School bus safety tips:
- Make it a habit of arriving at the bus stop at least five minutes before the scheduled arrival of the bus.
- Make sure your child stays out of the street and avoids excessive horseplay while waiting for the school bus.
- Be sure the bus comes to a complete stop before getting on or off.
- When riding the bus, make sure your child understands they must remain seated and keep their head and arms inside the bus at all times.
- Do not shout or distract the driver.
- Always listen to the instructions of the bus driver.
Student driver safety tips:
- No cell phones while driving.
- No extra passengers.
- No speeding.
- No driving or riding without a seatbelt.
These are just a few safety tips for this upcoming school year. The Indiana State Police said it will have extra patrols during the school hours and will have a zero tolerance for those who disregard a bus stop arm or speeding in school zones.