Salvation Army hosting ‘Family Resource Fair’ Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army is helping Fort Wayne families get ready to go back to school.

On Wednesday, the Salvation Army of Allen County is hosting a “Family Resource Fair” by offering essential items and services for children. Local businesses are also chipping in to provide services to families such as:

Free tennis shoes for each child who preregisters

Free haircuts for boys provided by Laced Barber Co.

Free dental screenings provided by Familia Dental

Free seasonal clothes for girls and ladies courtesy of Matilda Jane

Food truck provided by Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network

Attendees will need to pre-register for the shoe giveaway by visiting the Salvation Army office or by following instructions on the Salvation Army Facebook page.

The resource fair will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Salvation Army off North Clinton Street.