Salvation Army hosting ‘Family Resource Fair’ Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army is helping Fort Wayne families get ready to go back to school.
On Wednesday, the Salvation Army of Allen County is hosting a “Family Resource Fair” by offering essential items and services for children. Local businesses are also chipping in to provide services to families such as:
- Free tennis shoes for each child who preregisters
- Free haircuts for boys provided by Laced Barber Co.
- Free dental screenings provided by Familia Dental
- Free seasonal clothes for girls and ladies courtesy of Matilda Jane
- Food truck provided by Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network
Attendees will need to pre-register for the shoe giveaway by visiting the Salvation Army office or by following instructions on the Salvation Army Facebook page.
The resource fair will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Salvation Army off North Clinton Street.