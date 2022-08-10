TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WANE) — This school year, students who run into trouble with a homework assignment have a place to turn: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Rose-Hulman has launched its free AskRose Homework Help program. Through the tutoring program, Rose-Hulman students help middle school and high school students with math and science homework by video, telephone call, email, or chat.

Students in grades 6 through 12 can get help with algebra, calculus, physics, and chemistry.

The tutors won’t give students the answers. Instead, they’ll guide them through homework problems to help them better understand math and science concepts, Rose-Human said in a release.

“Sometimes by the end of the call, you have a real connection with the student you are tutoring, and they are genuinely grateful for your help,” said third-year tutor Erin McLain, a mechanical engineering senior from Avon. “Some of my calls have lasted almost an hour just working on the same problem, so when you are able to work with someone and help them not just figure out that problem but find a way to help them solve it by themselves, that is always very fulfilling.”

Rose-Hulman tutors are available Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m. Tutors can be accessed at AskRose.org, or by calling 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673). The AskRose website also offers resources and downloadable reference materials.