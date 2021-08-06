Original 1958 Bishop Luers gym floor, gymnasium receiving facelift

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For over 60 years, the Bishop Luers gym has been known to help students dunk when they can’t anywhere else, and now it is in the middle of a facelift.

While the gym is getting a new sound system and lighting, the beloved flooring will remain the same. Bishop Luers Principal James Huth says that the original maple flooring has been sanded down and will be restriped.

Photo courtesy of Bishop Luers High School

“It’s not so much about replacing the floor. We’re actually keeping the original 1958 floor which will make a lot of people happy because there’s kind of a mythology about our floor and our gym: that people can jump higher in this gym. Kids that can’t maybe dunk in their home court can dunk here. And there’s some special lore about the floor here,” Huth said.

Huth said the last time the floor was updated was in the mid ‘80s. This current update was made possible by two donors that gave roughly $600,000 to update the “community center” of the school.

“We have our masses in here. We have all our major events take place in here. And so, this is not just for basketball, it’s for the entire community,” Huth added.

So far, four 55 gallons of white paint have been applied to the walls to bring the vibrant color back to the gym and the flooring is next.

The school hopes to have the volleyball team play a few games in the gym before basketball season begins.