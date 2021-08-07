New school year welcomes new school in Northwest Allen County

From the design of a whimsical library, to different kinds of chairs in the classrooms, to a cafeteria table just for students with peanut allergies, every detail in Aspen Meadow Elementary is intentional.

Library

Second Grade Classroom

Principal Kim Lochmueller spent countless hours during construction picking out all the layouts and furniture. The new school in Northwest Allen County Schools will welcome students for the first time this fall. Before the first bell, Lochmueller gave WANE 15 a tour to show off some of the school’s special features. Take the tour by watching the videos below.