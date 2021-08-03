LEARN Resource Center hosting free backpack giveaway

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – LEARN Resource Center is making sure children are prepared to head back to school. This is the 3rd year for the event.

The nonprofit is handing out free backpacks filled with supplies on Tuesday, August 3rd. The giveaway is happening at New Haven Intermediate from 5 until 6:30 p.m. New Haven Intermediate is located at 919 Homestead Drive.

Nearly 800 backpacks will be given away. The giveaway is open to everyone, but students must be in the vehicle in order to receive a free backpack.

LEARN Resource Center provides before-school, after-school, and summer programs for students in K-6 grades.