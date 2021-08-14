Jay Co. School Corporation’s new K9 officer continues ‘school’ as district heads back to the classroom

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Jay County School Corporation’s new four-legged staff member is continuing his schooling as his future district heads back to the classroom.

Jack, an 8-month-old black lab, has been down in Georgia training with James Stupec from EUSA K9 before graduating into his role as a K9 Officer.

While he’s in Georgia, Jack is learning to track and detect guns.

According to Jay County School Cooperation Superintendent, Jeremy Gully, Jack’s training is expected to last until the spring. Once his training is complete, Gully said he hopes that Jack will be assigned to a School Resource Officer in time for the 2022-2023 school year.