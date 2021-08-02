Indiana police boosting patrols to enforce school bus safety

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 200 Indiana police agencies will be boosting their patrols this fall to crack down on school bus stop-arm violations and dangerous driving near school bus stops and in school zones.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the extra patrols Wednesday and urged motorists to keep watch for school buses in the weeks ahead.

The Journal Gazette reports bus drivers and school transportation officials will help police identify areas where extra patrols are most needed during the effort.

In 2019, Indiana lawmakers approved tougher penalties for drivers who pass school buses with extended stop arms after three children were fatally struck while crossing a highway to board a bus.